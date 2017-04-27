Surging Tar River continues to rise

Surging Tar River continues to rise

Edgecombe County remained in a state of emergency late Wednesday as the Tar River continued to rise to near flood stage levels. A full day of sunshine did little to slow rising river levels as water continued to flow from upstream into the Tar River Basin.

Flood Warning for Edgecombe County was issued at April 26 at 10:35PM EDT

