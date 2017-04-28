Retiring fire marshal honored
Edgecombe County Fire Marshal Butch Beach was joined by dozens of friends, family and fellow co-workers Thursday to celebrate his rich career . Among those in attendance along with his family were Tarboro firefighters, Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Rocky Mount firefighters and others.
