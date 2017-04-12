Princeville school's fate still unclear

Princeville school's fate still unclear

Though the Edgecombe County Board of Education has not made a decision about the destiny of Princeville Elementary School, the school superintendent told board members on Monday that the results of a recent parent survey look "promising." During the month of March, staff members of Edgecombe County Public Schools contacted every Princeville Elementary School parent in order to determine which ones plan on remaining in the Princeville area for the coming year, Superintendent John Farrelly told school board members.

