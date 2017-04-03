New play focuses on bullying
Twin County students are invited to learn about bullying through a new art form in April as a Greenville-based company prepares to present the ideas through the medium of a mime stage play. Demario "Mr. Mime" Carr, is presenting "The Boombox: A Gospel Mime Stage Play" at 7 p.m. on April 8 at the McIntyre Theater on the campus of Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar 19
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar 15
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar 12
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC