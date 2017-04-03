New play focuses on bullying

Twin County students are invited to learn about bullying through a new art form in April as a Greenville-based company prepares to present the ideas through the medium of a mime stage play. Demario "Mr. Mime" Carr, is presenting "The Boombox: A Gospel Mime Stage Play" at 7 p.m. on April 8 at the McIntyre Theater on the campus of Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.