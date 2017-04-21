NCC students tour Keihin plant
Twenty-three students from Nash Community College's Electronics Engineering, Electrical Systems & Industrial Systems Technology programs recently toured the Keihin Carolina System Technology manufacturing facility in Tarboro. Keihin Test Engineer Dan Baugh coordinated the visit which introduced students to the manufacturing processes required to build the engine control module used in Honda automobiles.
