Men to face judge in murder case

Men to face judge in murder case

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Michael A. Gray, 32, and Dentrell Slade, 27, of Rocky Mount will make pre-trial appearances in the coming weeks in connection to the death of Keri Jaye Edmondson in June 2014. Police responded to the alleged attack on June 6, 2014, after receiving a report of a domestic assault at a house on the 100 block of Zinnia Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Task force busts drug ring Mar 19 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar '17 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec '16 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,326,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC