Master Gardeners to host annual plant sale in Tarboro

The Edgecombe County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will hold their annual plant sale on April 22 at the Edgecombe County Administration building in Tarboro. The Edgecombe County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be holding their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon April 22 in the auditorium of the Edgecombe County Administration building at 201 St. Andrew Street in Tarboro.

