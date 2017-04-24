Man to face judge in homicide
A man accused in the shooting death of another man in October 2016 will soon face a judge in Edgecombe County on the charge. Darius Juwan Council, 21, of Tarboro is accused of shooting Reginald "Reggie" Alston on Oct. 24 at Pender Square Apartments in Tarboro.
