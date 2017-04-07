Man convicted of child rape

Jermain Jerome Roberson, 32, was convicted in N.C. Superior Court in Tarboro this week of one count of rape of a child under 13 and one count of sexual offense of a child under 13. The crimes which occurred between 2011 and 2014, involved two different victims. Roberson received a sentence of 25 to 35 years in state prison.

