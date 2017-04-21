Man charged with insurance fraud
Anthony Davis, 53, of Tarboro, is accused of filing false towing receipts to obtain $335 from Geico Insurance Co. An investigation by N.C. Department of Insurance criminal investigators discovered the alleged false receipts, leading to Davis' arrest on March 28 in Edgecombe County.
