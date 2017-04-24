Flooding continues in eastern North Carolina after storms
Flooding continues in eastern North Carolina after the storms that dumped up to 8 inches of rain earlier this week. Forecasters say flooding is occurring along the Cape Fear River in Bladen, Duplin and Pender counties.
