Edgecombe cancels class; shelter opens

Edgecombe County Public Schools has announced that it will be closed for the students and staff today due to flooded road conditions. Originally, the school system had announced a three-hour delay.

Flood Warning for Edgecombe County was issued at April 26 at 9:29AM EDT

