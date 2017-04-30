Deltas mark anniversary with service ...

Deltas mark anniversary with service project

Accepting the gift bags from members of the Rocky Mount Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority on behalf of cancer patients are members of Vidant Oncology-Tarboro, from left, Scott Phillips, oncology patient navigator; Lesterine Sturdivant; Barbara Smith; Salinder Broady; Wick Baker, president of Vidant Edgecombe Hospital; Natalie Brooks, Rocky Mount Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority president; Linda Williams-Brown, manager of Rehab Therapy Services at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital; Dr. Evelyn Johnson; Deborah Gaines; Shamica Baker of Vidant Oncology-Tarboro; and Betsy Collins, nurse manager of Vidant Oncology-Tarboro.

