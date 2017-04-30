Deltas mark anniversary with service project
Accepting the gift bags from members of the Rocky Mount Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority on behalf of cancer patients are members of Vidant Oncology-Tarboro, from left, Scott Phillips, oncology patient navigator; Lesterine Sturdivant; Barbara Smith; Salinder Broady; Wick Baker, president of Vidant Edgecombe Hospital; Natalie Brooks, Rocky Mount Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority president; Linda Williams-Brown, manager of Rehab Therapy Services at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital; Dr. Evelyn Johnson; Deborah Gaines; Shamica Baker of Vidant Oncology-Tarboro; and Betsy Collins, nurse manager of Vidant Oncology-Tarboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC