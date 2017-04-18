Danbury Police: North Carolina men ha...

Danbury Police: North Carolina men had $1,500 in stolen

Two men from North Carolina were arrested this week after officials discovered the pair stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from Lowe's Home Improvement, Danbury Police said. Xavier Armstrong , 24, of Nashville, N.C., and Adrian Hagans , 22, of Tarboro, N.C., were both arrested 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

