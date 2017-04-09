Competition recognizes pianists' talent
Students in the Intermediate and Senior divisions of PianOlympics pose after being presented their medals following the honors recital March 19 at Englewood Presbyterian Church. Area piano students competed for honors during the 32nd annual PianOlympics held March 18-19 at the Church of the Good Shepherd and Englewood Presbyterian Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar 19
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar 15
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar 12
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC