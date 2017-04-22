Annual fashion show raises funds to fight cancer
The auditorium at The Fountains at The Albemarle in Tarboro recently was overflowing with guests and residents for the Talbots Spring Fashion Show. This year marked the ninth year in a row that The Albemarle held the Fashion Show in efforts to raise money for the American Cancer Society in honor of associates and residents who have suffered from this horrible disease.
