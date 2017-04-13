An nual 4-H event of fers life lessons
The sound of bleats and moos mixed with cries of excitement this week as the Eastern Carolina 4-H Livestock Show & Sale took place at the Eastern Carolina Agriculture and Education Center on Kingsboro Road. The two-day event was held Tuesday and Wednesday as roughly 200 4-H participants and their families converged from Nash, Edgecombe and Halifax counties to share in the adventures and rewards of the annual Livestock Show & Sale.
