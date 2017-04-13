An nual 4-H event of fers life lessons

An nual 4-H event of fers life lessons

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The sound of bleats and moos mixed with cries of excitement this week as the Eastern Carolina 4-H Livestock Show & Sale took place at the Eastern Carolina Agriculture and Education Center on Kingsboro Road. The two-day event was held Tuesday and Wednesday as roughly 200 4-H participants and their families converged from Nash, Edgecombe and Halifax counties to share in the adventures and rewards of the annual Livestock Show & Sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Task force busts drug ring Mar 19 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar 15 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar '17 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec '16 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC