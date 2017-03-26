Weather watchers sought
A nationally-known meteorology organization is searching for some aspiring weather watchers in the Twin Counties in a new push for volunteers. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is looking for amateur weather watchers who are interested in helping the privately held corporation gather precipitation data that is used every day by the National Weather Service.
