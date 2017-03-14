Task force busts drug ring
A Rocky Mount-based drug ring has taken a significant hit to its operations thanks to a nearly yearlong operation conducted by the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force. The task force held a press conference Monday at the Nash County Sheriff's Office to make the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Sun
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC