Task force busts drug ring

A Rocky Mount-based drug ring has taken a significant hit to its operations thanks to a nearly yearlong operation conducted by the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force. The task force held a press conference Monday at the Nash County Sheriff's Office to make the announcement.

