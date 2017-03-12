Tarboro teen named Youth of the Year
A Tarboro teen has been named this year's Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of the Tar River Region. The Boys & Girls Club of the Tar River Region hosted its annual Youth of the Year celebration on Saturday afternoon in downtown Rocky Mount.
