Retired NC insurance agents targeted ...

Retired NC insurance agents targeted senior citizens in multi-million dollar scam

Wednesday Mar 29

The NC Department of Insurance announced Wednesday that two retired insurance agents were convicted of targeting senior citizens as part of a multi-million dollar scam that spanned seven years. Milton Hooks, 72, of Rocky Mount and James Mangum, 69, of Tarboro scammed nearly 80 victims out of $11 million from 2004 to 2011.

