Retired educator donates trees to middle school
A career educator and 1955 graduate of W.A. Pattillo High School, Milton E. Tucker, recently donated trees to Pattillo Middle School in Tarboro. The three maple trees were planted in January on the Pattillo Middle School campus in Tarboro.
