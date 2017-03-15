Residents pan cemetery cleanup

Several people came out to express their dissatisfaction to council members over the way a local cemetery is being maintained during Monday's spirited Tarboro Town Council meeting. The meeting drew nearly 40 people to the council chambers, most expressing their extreme displeasure to council about town employees taking items from around the graves of loved ones at Greenwood Cemetery.

