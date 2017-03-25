Residents meet employers at job fair

Residents meet employers at job fair

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

More than 100 local residents came out Friday to talk to several employers looking to fill available positions at Edgecombe Community College's annual job fair at the Fleming Building Auditorum at the college's Tarboro campus. The job fair featured more than 30 employers, including those in the field of manufacturing, health care and public safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Task force busts drug ring Mar 19 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar 15 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar 12 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec '16 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC