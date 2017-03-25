Residents meet employers at job fair
More than 100 local residents came out Friday to talk to several employers looking to fill available positions at Edgecombe Community College's annual job fair at the Fleming Building Auditorum at the college's Tarboro campus. The job fair featured more than 30 employers, including those in the field of manufacturing, health care and public safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar 19
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar 15
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar 12
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC