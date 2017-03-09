Property values dip in Edgecombe
The percentage is an overall assessment that doesn't apply to every property, County Manager Eric Evans explained to the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners during Monday's regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Countywide, Edgecombe values dropped from $2.38 billion to $2.30 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC