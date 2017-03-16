Princeville school's fate unclear

Princeville school's fate unclear

The fate of Princeville Elementary School has yet been decided, but Edgecombe County Public Schools Superintendent John Farrelly said earlier this week that he plans to poll parents and petition the N.C. General Assembly for help before making a final decision. Farrelly told members of the Edgecombe County Board of Education at the March school board meeting that his hope has always been to rebuild the school.

