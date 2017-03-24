New York Theatre Ballet To Play At Edgecombe Community College Performing Arts Series, 3/30
New York Theatre Ballet, the foremost chamber ballet company in the United States, will return to Tarboro, North Carolina on March 30, 2017 at 7:30pm to perform in the Edgecombe Community College Performing Arts Series, bringing a program of mixed repertoire. NYTB has performed in the series annually for the past four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar 19
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar 15
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar 12
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC