New York Theatre Ballet To Play At Edgecombe Community College Performing Arts Series, 3/30

New York Theatre Ballet, the foremost chamber ballet company in the United States, will return to Tarboro, North Carolina on March 30, 2017 at 7:30pm to perform in the Edgecombe Community College Performing Arts Series, bringing a program of mixed repertoire. NYTB has performed in the series annually for the past four years.

