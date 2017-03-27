NCDOI investigation recover $11M for ...

NCDOI investigation recover $11M for N.C. citizen

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Courier-Tribune

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the conviction of two retired insurance agents, Milton Hooks, 72, of Rocky Mount and James Mangum, 69, of Tarboro on six counts each of obtaining property by false pretense. The case was the result of an extensive seven-year investigation in 14 counties conducted by the N.C. Department of Insurance's Criminal Investigation Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Task force busts drug ring Mar 19 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar 15 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar 12 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec '16 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC