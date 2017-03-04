Martin County artist to present one-man show
Martin County artist Dion Burroughs will have a one-man show of his recent paintings in the Hobson Pittman Memorial Gallery at Tarboro's historic Blount-Bridgers House during the month of March. One of six featured gallery exhibitions sponsored by the Edgecombe County Cultural Arts during the year, this artist has a distinct style that some might call folk and some might consider ethnic, but it surely is one that can be defined as bold and purely from the heart of the artist.
