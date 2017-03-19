Kids sought for dual language learning

Kids sought for dual language learning

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools is now recruiting kindergarten students to embark on a new global adventure as the school district begins dual-immersion classes at four schools in the coming year. Bailey Elementary, Coopers Elementary, Middlesex Elementary and Winstead Avenue Elementary schools will be going global during the 2017-18 school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula batchelor Mar 15 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar 12 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec '16 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC