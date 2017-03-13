Highway stop leads to arrests, seizure of 700 bricks of heroin
By DEBBIE DILJAK Members of the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force announced yet another large drug bust on Monday hours after announcing the results of a major drug crackdown. A traffic stop that morning in Halifax County resulted in the arrest of Tony Reams, 53, of Scotland Neck, and Herbert Lamont Cherry, 59, of Tarboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spring Hope Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paula batchelor
|Wed
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar 12
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC