Highway stop leads to arrests, seizure of 700 bricks of heroin

By DEBBIE DILJAK Members of the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force announced yet another large drug bust on Monday hours after announcing the results of a major drug crackdown. A traffic stop that morning in Halifax County resulted in the arrest of Tony Reams, 53, of Scotland Neck, and Herbert Lamont Cherry, 59, of Tarboro.

