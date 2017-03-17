Governor to seek more recovery assist...

Governor to seek more recovery assistance

3 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Gov. Roy Cooper meet with officials from Edgecombe County, Tarboro and Princeville on Thursday to discuss ways to hasten flood recovery efforts and mitigate damage from flooding in the future. Cooper said the impacts of the recent flooding could have been worse if measures had not been put in place after Hurricane Floyd.

Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

