Governor to seek more recovery assistance
Gov. Roy Cooper meet with officials from Edgecombe County, Tarboro and Princeville on Thursday to discuss ways to hasten flood recovery efforts and mitigate damage from flooding in the future. Cooper said the impacts of the recent flooding could have been worse if measures had not been put in place after Hurricane Floyd.
