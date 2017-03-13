Flu spreads across Twin Counties
Health officials in the Twin Counties are urging residents to take action in combating influenza as more than 60 people in North Carolina have died of the highly contagious illness since October. The total number of influenza-associated deaths this season is now 63, four more than died during the entire flu season in 2015-16.
