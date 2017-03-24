Edgecombe Democrats pick new sheriff
Clee Atkinson Jr., a master trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol, has been selected as the next Edgecombe County sheriff to fill the term vacated by James Knight who retired earlier this year. "Remember this: Help is on the way," Atkinson said at the end of his candidate speech in the Mobley Atrium of the Fleming Building on the Tarboro campus of Edgecombe Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar 19
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar 15
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar 12
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC