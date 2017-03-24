Edgecombe Democrats pick new sheriff

Edgecombe Democrats pick new sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Clee Atkinson Jr., a master trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol, has been selected as the next Edgecombe County sheriff to fill the term vacated by James Knight who retired earlier this year. "Remember this: Help is on the way," Atkinson said at the end of his candidate speech in the Mobley Atrium of the Fleming Building on the Tarboro campus of Edgecombe Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Task force busts drug ring Mar 19 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar 15 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar 12 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec '16 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC