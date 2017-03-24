Edgecombe Democrats pick new sheriff

Clee Atkinson Jr., a master trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol, has been selected as the next Edgecombe County sheriff to fill the term vacated by James Knight who retired earlier this year. "Remember this: Help is on the way," Atkinson said at the end of his candidate speech in the Mobley Atrium of the Fleming Building on the Tarboro campus of Edgecombe Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.