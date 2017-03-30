Big band concert to support school music programs

Local residents will be able to combine their love of big band music with their desire to help others by attending the Emerald City Big Band concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the Keihin Auditorium on the campus of Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro. The benefit concert will help support the music programs at Martin Millennium Academy in Tarboro and at Princeville Elementary School.

