Ballet company to perform 'Sleeping Beauty'
The New York Theatre Ballet will be returning to Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro at the end of this month for its fifth annual performance. The New York Theatre Ballet, which is considered by many to be the foremost chamber ballet company in the United States, will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 30 at the Keihin Auditorium on the Tarboro campus of ECC.
