Advisory board meets at ECC

Advisory board meets at ECC

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Serving on the ECC Small Business Center Advisory Board are,from left, Tina Parker, SBC director; Rusty Holderness, Tarboro business leader; Desiree Dolberry, Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce; Jamilla Hawkins, Edgecombe County Extension agent; Tom Thorne, Thorne Drug Co.; and Cara Archer, BB&T, Tarboro; and Sue Freeman, Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce. About 200 business, industry, and health care leaders and Edgecombe Community College faculty recently gathered on the Tarboro campus Advisory Board Night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Task force busts drug ring Mar 19 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar 15 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar 12 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec '16 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,567 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC