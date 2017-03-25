Advisory board meets at ECC

Serving on the ECC Small Business Center Advisory Board are,from left, Tina Parker, SBC director; Rusty Holderness, Tarboro business leader; Desiree Dolberry, Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce; Jamilla Hawkins, Edgecombe County Extension agent; Tom Thorne, Thorne Drug Co.; and Cara Archer, BB&T, Tarboro; and Sue Freeman, Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce. About 200 business, industry, and health care leaders and Edgecombe Community College faculty recently gathered on the Tarboro campus Advisory Board Night.

