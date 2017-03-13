$347,000 worth of heroin found in car on I-95 2 hours ago
A traffic stop in Halifax County, North Carolina led to a major heroin bust and two men were arrested on trafficking charges Monday. Halifax County sheriff Wes Tripp said 694 bricks with 34,700 bindles weighing 3,460 grams were seized after the vehicle the two men were driving in was stopped on I-95 in Roanoke Rapids.
