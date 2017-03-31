2 Retired North Carolina Agents Convicted of $11M Insurance Scam Targeting Seniors
North Carolina Department of Insurance announced the conviction of two retired insurance agents in a regional scam targeting senior citizens. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said the two retired agents, Milton Hooks, 72, of Rocky Mount, and James Mangum, 69, of Tarboro, were convicted on six counts each of obtaining property by false pretense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC