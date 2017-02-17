Tarboro council elects new member
With the selection of a new councilwoman for the the Ward 7 seat, the Tarboro Town Council is again at full strength. Sabrina Bynum was selected 6-1 by the council Monday to fill the vacant seat held previously by the late Taro Knight, who died of cancer last year.
