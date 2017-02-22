School equity panel seeks input

TARBORO Edgecombe County Public Schools Superintendent John Farrelly recently announced the creation of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Educational Equity and the group will be holding school-based meetings seeking input from the public this spring. The Blue Ribbon Commission is a diverse group of Edgecombe County stakeholders tasked with collaborating with the broader community to make informed recommendations to the Edgecombe County Board of Education and Central Services staff about district priorities over the next several years, Farrelly said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.