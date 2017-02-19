Online charter school aids Boys & Girls Clubs
Students, teachers and staff of North Carolina Connections Academy donated a truckload of items to help students at the Edgecombe County Unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region. North Carolina Connections Academy, the state's full-time, tuition-free, online public charter school for grades K-10, has learned a valuable lesson in helping others who are less fortunate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC