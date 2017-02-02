Keihin to expand, Cooper announces
Just hours before a scheduled appearance today in the Twin Counties, Gov. Roy Cooper announced an Edgecombe County automotive company will expand operations and add 42 jobs. "This expansion shows confidence in our workforce, our economy and our state as a great place for world-class employers to invest and grow," Cooper said.
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
