Hospital honors retiring employees

Retires, from left Donna Holland, Sally Arnold, Deborah Gary, Carolyn Jones, Mary Cain, and Lynette Tatum were among those recently honored by Vidant Edgecombe Hospital. Their years of service ranged from 13 years to 47 years, and the retirement reception drew a crowd of hospital and clinic employees to show their support and appreciation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.