Former executive director sues charter school

The former executive director of North East Carolina Prep School is fighting back against his October dismissal in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the charter school, its board of directors and the five board members who voted to fire him. Thomas Schuck, the former executive director of Edgecombe County's only charter school, was hired by the board of directors of North East Carolina Prep on April 22, 2016, and fired on Oct. 28, 2016, after a 23-minute closed session during which his fate was decided.

