2 years later, nonprofit opens honoring Chapel Hill victims
RALEIGH, North Carolina - Exactly two years after three students were murdered in Chapel Hill , their family and friends are honoring their memory with the opening of the "Light House." An open house was held for the media Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC