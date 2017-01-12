Winter Weather Advisory still in effe...

Winter Weather Advisory still in effect for most of NC

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Progress

Winter weather is still holding on in most of North Carolina right now, even though warmer temperatures are expected later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for 62 of the state's 100 counties stretching from Robbinsville in extreme western North Carolina east to Tarboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan 1 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec 18 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
News Princeville, NC residents still recovering from... Nov '16 firsthome 1
News Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama... Nov '16 jhinton12 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC