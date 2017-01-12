Winter Weather Advisory still in effect for most of NC
Winter weather is still holding on in most of North Carolina right now, even though warmer temperatures are expected later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for 62 of the state's 100 counties stretching from Robbinsville in extreme western North Carolina east to Tarboro.
