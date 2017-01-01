Volunteers clean up around area
While cold temperatures may have reduced the number of volunteers at Saturday's Tar River Cleanup, folks who showed up hauled in quite a bit of trash and a few oddities - including a chicken coup. About 50 volunteers who braved the chilly morning air, focused on Battle Park, Sunset Park, Stony Creek and four other sites in Rocky Mount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan 1
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC