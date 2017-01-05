Tarboro police charge shooting suspec...

Tarboro police charge shooting suspect after early morning chase

Thursday Jan 5

A Tarboro man is behind bars in Edgecombe County facing multiple weapons and other charges following a shooting and police chase that happened early Thursday morning. Tarboro police responded to a report of shots fired into a building near the intersection of Main Street and Davis Drive just before 6 a.m., according to a police report.

