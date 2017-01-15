New semester in full swing at ECC

New semester in full swing at ECC

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Edgecombe Community College nursing instructor Keela Johnson, standing, watches senior nursing students, from left, Jinny Joyner, Michelle Franklin and Tosha Britton work on their IV skills. A new semester is in full swing at Edgecombe Community College following a wintry weekend of snow and ice that closed the college for two of the first three days of spring classes.

